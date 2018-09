Quaid-i-Azam One-Day Cup: Faizan ton in vain as Islamabad lose

ISLAMABAD: Faizan Riaz (110) century went in vain as KRL reached winning target against Islamabad in the last over with two wickets in hand in the Quaid-i-Azam One-Day Cup here at the Diamond Ground Thursday.

Thanks to Faizan century, Islamabad hit up 290-5 in 50 overs. KRL reached the target in 50th over losing 8 wickets in the process.

Faizan struck 11 fours during his 113-ball knock. He was supported well by Sarmad Bhatti (59) and Imad Wasim (56 not out). For KRL, Sadaf Hussain picked up 3-35.

Saif Badar (86), Azeem Ghuman (48) and Abdul Rehman (48) played well for KRL in a successful run chase.

Faizan Riaz (3-53) and Muhammad Nadeem (2-61) bowled well for Islamabad.

Scores in brief: At Diamond Club Ground, Islamabad: Islamabad 290-5 in 50 overs (Faizan Riaz 110, Sarmad Bhatti 59, Imad Wasim 56 not out, Rohail Nazir 42; Sadaf Hussain 3-35). KRL 296-8 in 49.3 overs (Saif Badar 86, Azeem Ghumman 48, Abdul Rehman Muzammil 48, Yasir Ali 34 not out, Nauman Ali 33; Faizan Riaz 3-53, Muhammad Nadeem 2-61). Result:

KRL won by 2 wickets.

At Pindi Stadium, Rawalpindi: ZTBL 251 all out in 49.1 overs (Shakeel Ansar 55, Raza Ali Dar 46, Aqib Javed 44, Haseebur Rehman 39; Mukhtar Ahmed 3-40, Kashif Ali 2-36, Asad Raza 2-36, Aamir Sohail 2-46). Rawalpindi 224 all out in 48.3 overs (Mukhtar Ahmed 47, Naved Malik 42, Aamir Sohail 32, Umer Waheed 31; Munirur Rehman 3-36, Imran Khan Sr. 3-39, Muhammad Umair 3-41). Result: ZTBL won by 27 runs.

At KRL Stadium, Rawalpindi: Peshawar 208-9 in 50 overs (Ashfaq Ahmed 36, Ubaidullah 30, Gohar Ali 27, Akbar Badshah 27, Tabish Khan 26; Abdul Rehman 2-28, Umer Gul 2-39). HBL 198 all out in 49 overs (Imran Farhat 58, Salman Afridi 54; Muhammad Ilyas 3-44, Imran Khan Jr. 2-40). Result: Peshawar won by 10 runs.

At Abbottabad Stadium: Fata 304-5 in 45 overs (Khushdil Shah 122 not out, Fazalur Rehman 68, Asif Afridi 43 not out; Muhammad Imran 2-59). SNGPL 298-8 in 45 overs (Asad Shafiq 88, Muhammad Rizwan 85, Yasir Shah 37 not out; Khushdil Shah 3-49, Asif Afridi 2-51, Adnan Ghaus 2-54). Result: Fata won by 6 runs.

At National Stadium, Karachi: SSGCL 275-8 in 50 overs (Umer Amin 97, Adil Amin 59, Awais Zia 33, Sami Aslam 30; Waleed Ahmed 2-35, Saif Ali Khan 2-40, Anwar Ali 2-55). Karachi Whites 216-6 in 50 overs (Anwar Ali 63, Faisal Iqbal 58 not out; Kashif Bhatti 4-37). Result: SSGCL won by 59 runs.

At LCCA Ground, Lahore: NBP 295-7 in 50 overs (Rameez Raja 80, Akbarur Rehman 62, Kamran Ghulam 61 not out, Danish Aziz 47; Qaiser Ashraf 5-54). Lahore Whites 111 all out in 29.5 overs (Nauman Anwar 31, Imran Gohar 46; Bilal Asif 4-24, Kamran Ghulam 2-20). Result: NBP won by 184 runs.

At Multan Stadium: Wapda 313-5 in 50 overs (Bismillah Khan 78, Salman Butt 76, Ayaz Tasawar 67 not out, Muhammad Saad 48; Saddam Afridi 2-60). Multan 249 all out in 47 overs (Saifur Rehman 72, Waqar Hussain 52, Husnain Bukhari 52; Sadaf Mehdi 3-41, Khalid Usman 2-33, Hassnain Shah 2-45). Result: Wapda won by 54 runs.

At Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad: Lahore Blues 180 all out in 38.2 overs (Hamza Nazar 32, Rizwan Hussain 30; Muhammad Irfan 4-44, Raza Hasan 3-36). PTV 181-3 in 34 overs (Saud Shakeel 82 not out, Ali Imran 45, Muhammad Waqas 26 not out; Muhammad Rameez 2-32). Result: PTV won by 7 wickets.