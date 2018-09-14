Johnson gears up for motorsport

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PERTH: Mitchell Johnson made his name as a tearaway fast bowler in cricket, but he’s gearing up for a different kind of speed now.
Having retired from all forms of cricket in August this year, the 36-year-old former Australia quick is set to make his motor racing debut this weekend at the Barbagello Raceway in a Formula 1000 series event.
“I’ve always loved my cars, I’ve always had that passion,” Johnson told the Wanneroo Times. “For me it’s that release — it’s not quite the same as what I got with cricket but it’s a great adrenaline rush for me to get my mind off things.
“You’re going pretty quick, you’ve got so many technical things to think about — when you’re going to turn into the corner, braking, feeling the car. It’s been a great process — I’m starting to really enjoy it.”
Johnson took a liking to motorsport following a charity event, and since then he underwent a training and development programme with Arise Racing, an outfit based in Perth that helped prepare him for the race he’ll be a part of this weekend.
