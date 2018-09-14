Fri September 14, 2018
Begum Kulsoom Nawaz laid to rest in Lahore

Turkish FM, COAS Bajwa discuss bilateral ties, regional security

Sindh govt allows 15 years relaxation in age limit for jobs

Sweden is no exception

Government announces public holidays on 9th, 10th Muharram

Admiral who blasted Trump steps down from Pentagon body

Modi become first Indian PM to address Dawoodi Bohra religious gathering

PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia next week: report

Nothing is impossible, PM Imran Khan tells bureaucrats

In shift, Pakistani giant Engro to bet big on rising middle class

Sports

AFP
September 14, 2018

Shastri under fire after England series defeat

NEW DELHI: India coach Ravi Shastri has come under fire for his side’s humiliating 4-1 Test series loss to England — a second consecutive away defeat for the world’s top-ranked side.

The thrashing in England, following the loss in South Africa earlier this year, piles pressure on Shastri ahead of a tour to Australia in November and next year’s World Cup — as well as a massive clash with arch-rivals Pakistan next week.

Critics and former captains have rounded on the coach, particularly for his mid-series claim that his team is the best to come out of India in 15 years.

“Self-belief is a wonderful quality; but being caught in the bubble of your own publicity is self-defeating,” said Sambit Bal, chief editor of cricket website Cricinfo, on Twitter.

“India had their moments but the scorecards say 4-1 and India weren’t as good as they should have been,” said noted commentator Harsha Bhogle. “This is two overseas disappointments in a row now.”

Prior to the final Test at the Oval — which India lost by 118 runs — Shastri had raised eyebrows with lavish praise for his side.

“If you look at the last three years, we have won nine matches overseas and three series. I can’t see any other Indian team in the last 15-20 years that has had the same run in such a short time,” he said.

India have won two recent series in Sri Lanka and one in the West Indies. But his comments rankled former star players.

Sourav Ganguly, who was part of the committee that appointed Shastri last year, dismissed the coach’s claims as “immature”, telling Indian television Shastri must improve the team.

ECP extends registration date for online overseas Pakistanis voters

Nafisa Shah continues to attack PTI's decision of turning PM House into university

#FixIt's Alamgir Khan nominated by PTI for Karachi's NA-243 seat in by-polls

NAB team raids cardiovascular diseases hospital in Karachi

Photos & Videos

Afghanistan´s Charlie Chaplin says he aims to make people smile, forget grief

FM Qureshi takes notice of Pak diplomat's 'inappropriate' activities in UK

Watch: Amitabh Bachchan asks question about PM Imran Khan in KBC

Salman Khan in legal trouble again after upsetting Hindu sentiments

