September 14, 2018

NEPOTISM ACCUSATIONS: PCB assures Inzamam of full faith

LAHORE: A meeting between Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Ehsan Mani and chief selector Inzamamul Haq would appear to have ended the uncertainty surrounding Inzamam’s role in a selection controversy that arose over the past few days.

The meeting was requested by Inzamam after he took exception to rumours circulating in the Pakistani media that he had abused his position to try and secure a favourable selection outcome for his son in the Pakistan U19 squad.

The PCB is understood to have given him full assurance of their trust and support.

Inzamam, incensed by the accusation, released a video message categorically denying it was true, saying he would resign if that were proven. At the same time, he challenged the person responsible for the origin of the accusation to do the same if he failed to prove the claim. He is also believed to be assessing his legal options.

The origin of the story appeared to be an off-the-record chat between a Pakistani journalist and former international player Abdul Qadir.

According to the journalist, Qadir had said that the chief selector of the Pakistan U19 team Basit Ali had been phoned by Inzamam, who requested him to include his son, Ibtasamul Haq in the side.

Once the story broke, Qadir stood by this version of events, while Basit denied the

conversation, either with Qadir or with

Inzamam, ever took place.

“I strongly refute this unfounded and malicious claim,” Inzamam wrote in a tweet on Wednesday. “For the record, no one from junior selection committee was approached and there is no truth in this. I am taking this matter quite seriously and will be meeting PCB chairman for an open inquiry on this matter tomorrow.”

Nepotism is a particularly prickly issue for Inzamam, particularly in the wake of Imamul Haq’s selection for the national side last year.

Imam is Inzamam’s nephew, and there had been questions about whether Inzamam’s influence on selection had played a part in securing a spot for Imam.

However, Imam’s bright start to international cricket — he made four centuries in his first nine ODIs, including on debut — have largely dispelled those concerns.

