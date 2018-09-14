Delhi court approves installing surveillance cameras inclassrooms

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Thursday gave its assent to installation of close circuit television (CCTV) cameras inside schools’ classrooms, and rejected the idea that it would affect the children’s right to privacy.

The Delhi state government had put forth a proposal to install around 140,000 CCTV cameras in a bid to provide surveillance footage to the parents who could know how their wards were being taught in schools.

However, a petitioner had moved the high court against the government’s proposal citing children’s right to privacy.

While hearing the public interest litigation (PIL), a two-judge bench of the court observed that there was “no privacy” with regard to having CCTV cameras in classrooms as nothing private was being done there. The Delhi government’s counsel argued that the footage from the CCTVs would be password protected and would be accessible to the children’s parents only and not any strangers.