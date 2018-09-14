Yemeni forces seize main road linking Hodeidah to Sanaa

ADEN: Yemeni forces backed by a Saudi-led coalition seized the main road linking the port city of Hodeidah to the capital Sanaa, blocking a supply route for the Houthi group that controls both cities, military sources and residents said on Thursday.

The Western-backed alliance in Yemen resumed its offensive after the collapse of peace talks on Saturday which the United Nations had hoped would avert an assault on the Red Sea city, the country's main port and a lifeline for millions of Yemenis, and start a process to end the three-year war. "The situation has deteriorated dramatically in the past few days.

Families are absolutely terrified by the bombardment, shelling and airstrikes,"

UN humanitarian coordinator Lise Grande said in a statement on Thursday.