Fri September 14, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 14, 2018

Surname change case: SC seeks financial status of petitioner’s father

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday sought details pertains to financial status of a man as his daughter had requested for the removal of his name from her birth certificate, replacing it with her mother’s name.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Chief justice Mian Saqib Nisar, resumed hearing in the petition filed by one 22-year-old Tatheer Fatima, seeking removal of her father’s name from her birth certificate as well as of her educational degrees and other documents.

During the hearing, she submitted before the court that she had last met her father in 2002, adding that her father neither paid for her maintenance nor registered her with the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) due to which her identity card could not be made.

She requested the court to add Bin-te-Pakistan in place of her surname.

The petitioner stated that she had no respect in the society. “Everywhere I go, I am asked about my father's whereabouts,” Fatima said.

Her father Shahid Anjum, present in the court, however, said that he would remain Fatima’s father till his last breath. “I am ashamed of standing here due to my daughter,” the father said to which the chief justice responded that the man was in court due to his own actions.

Anjum then told the court that he was publicly humiliated after separating from his wife in 1996. He further claimed that he was never allowed to meet his daughter.

The chief justice then inquired the man if he had ever made efforts to meet his daughter, approached a court for legal assistance and sent any gifts or maintenance. Anjum responded in negative. Fatima responded that she had last met her father in 2002.

When asked how he could pay for the girl's maintenance, Anjum told the court that he was a poor man.

Her mother Fehmida Butt said that providing money was not the only responsibility of a parent, and that removing her father’s name from her documentation would give Tatheer satisfaction.

The court directed the father to pay the financial expenses, he owed to her besides directing the Federal Investigation Authority to probe into the man’s financial status and submit report within 10 days.

Referring to the change in her last name, the chief justice told her father that Tatheer wanted his name removed as her last name and changed to ‘Tatheer Fatima binte Pakistan’ instead.

The chief justice observed that Pakistan is our mother and our father also but added Islamic law does not allow for a father’s name to be removed from a daughter’s name.

The court directed National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) director to provide within 10 days all records to the court.

The court also directed that Tatheer’s birth certificate and educational record that state her name as Tatheer Fatima binte Pakistan should be changed, with her father’s name added to her first name and adjourned further proceedings.

