2 killed on road

FAISALABAD: Two boys were killed in as many road accidents here. Sahil of Chak 233/RB was killed when a truck collided with his motorcycle on Samundri Bypass. Imran Ahmed of Chak 389/GB, Tarkhani, was killed while his elder brother Shahbaz Ahmed sustained serious injuries when a speeding van collided with their motorcycle near Nara Dada Bridge.