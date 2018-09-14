2 killed on road

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
FAISALABAD: Two boys were killed in as many road accidents here. Sahil of Chak 233/RB was killed when a truck collided with his motorcycle on Samundri Bypass. Imran Ahmed of Chak 389/GB, Tarkhani, was killed while his elder brother Shahbaz Ahmed sustained serious injuries when a speeding van collided with their motorcycle near Nara Dada Bridge.
