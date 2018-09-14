Three Mepco SDOs suspended

MULTAN: The Mepco has suspended three SDOs for organised power theft and issued show-cause notices to two SDOs for poor performance.

Mepco CEO Akram Ch expressed dissatisfaction over the performance of Rahimyar Khan circle officials on showing poor performance. He issued suspension orders for Khanpur rural sub-division SDO Suleman Shaukat, Mianwali Qureshian SDO M Yasir and Feroza SDO M Arif. The Mepco officials failed in curbing line losses and recoveries. He ordered the officials for crackdown on power pilferage. The Mepco chief executive officer has ordered stopping power supply to defaulters. He also ordered registration of FIRs against the power pilferers.