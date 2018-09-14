Security plan finalised for Muharram

JHANG: District Police Officer (DPO) Shakir Hussain Thursday said police had finalised security plan for Muharram.

Addressing a meeting, the DPO said law enforcement agencies personnel would maintain peaceful atmosphere with full force and power during Muharram. He said some 464 processions and 1,624 Majalis would be held in different areas of tehsils Jhang, Shorkot, Ahmedpur Sial and Athara Hazari under tightened security. The DPO said processions had been categorized into A, B and C. Similarly, 198 Majalis were placed in A category, 537 in B and remaining 889 in C category out of total 1,624 Majalis of the district, he said, He said more than 3,000 cops would perform security duty during Muharram. He said personnel of Rescue-1122, Health, Fesco, PTCL, other departments and volunteers would also extend help to participants of processions. The DPO said a separate traffic plan had also been chalked out for Ashura.

He said a special meeting with organisers, license holders and representative of Majalis and processions was held.

BHARWANA GREETED: Jhang Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JCCI) former president Muhammad Yaqoob Sheikh, executive members Bilal Sheikh, Mian Awais Chaila and other traders Thursday congratulated Muhammad Aslam Bharwana on becoming a minister. Talking to reporters, Yaqoob said a dinner would be arranged by him on the arrival of Bharwana to Jhang.