Lawyer injured by two bikers

GUJRANWALA: Two unidentified motorcyclists shot at and injured a lawyer at Jagna on Thursday. Reportedly, M Shoaib advocate was going home when he reached near Jagna, two motorcyclists opened fire at him. As a result, he was injured. He was rushed to DHQ hospital. Police have started investigation.

Revenue officer held: Anti-Corruption Establishment team held a revenue officer red-handed while receiving bribe here on Thursday.Regional director Sheikh Fareed Ahmed said a citizen Khizer Hayat gave an application that Naib Tehsildar Phalia is demanding bribe for transfer of property in his name. The ACE circle officer raided the tehsil office and held the accused Naib Tehsildar Muneeb Hussain red-handed while receiving bribe of Rs15,000 from the citizen.

12 gangs busted: CIA police claimed to have arrested 36 members of 12 dacoits gangs and recovered valuables worth of millions of rupees and illegal arms from them. Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, DSP Imran Abbas Chadhar said the arrested accused belonged to the Riasu, Kala, Doctor, Kaleema, Umeri, Dema, Foji and other gangs. During preliminary investigation, they confessed their involvement in dozens of robbery and theft incidents.