Girl among three commit suicide

ByOur correspondent

FAISALABAD: A girl and two boys committed suicide by swallowing poisonous pills due to some domestic issues. Those committed suicide were Sajid of Chak 97/JB and Daud Khan of Chak 253/JB, Faisalabad, and Javeria of Bilalpura, Pindi Bhattian. The bodies were handed over to their parents after medicolegal formalities.

Cleanliness drive soon: A cleanliness drive would soon be launched in the city. It was decided during a meeting held under the chairmanship of Commissioner Asif Iqbal Chaudhry on Thursday. Parliamentarians were briefed in the meeting by MD Waste Management Company Colonel (retd) Emmad Iqbal Gill, MD Wasa Faqir Muhammad Chaudhry, DG PHA Asif Chaudhry and acting DG FDA Aamir Aziz. They briefed the meeting on administrative set up, available resources, performance of their respective institutions.