Veiled woman snatches infant from mother

KARACHI: A veiled woman on Wednesday flees away after snatching a toddler from her mother in the metropolis' Old city area. The incident occurred near Lee Market when a woman managed to snatch an eight-month-old, Faiza, from an apartment building. The relatives of toddler attempted to search the veiled woman but to no avail. SSP City Samiullah Soomro said that a case has been registered against the yet-to-be-identified woman and the law enforcement authorities have collected CCTV footage of streets near the site of the incident to ascertain the whereabouts of woman. The toddler's father said that the family has no personal enmity with anyone. CPLC records have confirmed that as many as 151 cases of disappearances of toddlers have been reported, out of which 135 have been resolved while 16 are being investigated. Meanwhile, the police report submitted in the court said that only one toddler have been recovered by the authorities.