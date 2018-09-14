Mush enjoying in Dubai, politicians in jails: Khursheed

ISLAMABAD: PPP senior leader Syed Khursheed Shah Thursday said that a politician is coming from barrack of jail to attend the funeral prayers of his wife but at the same time a dictator was enjoying himself a life in Dubai.

“It was tragedy that Nawaz Sharif was in jail while his wife died abroad and Nawaz Sharif was not there at that time and I have seen a video of last meeting with him which was very painful,” he said while talking to newsmen here Thursday.

Syed Khursheed Shah said Kalsoom Nawaz fought against the powerful dictator who showed punch to Parliament and now the dictator was staying in Dubai and did not have courage to face the cases in Pakistan.

In reply to a question about the government decision to bring the mini-budget for the current fiscal year, Syed Khursheed Shah said the current budget was for the whole financial year and if the government was bringing the mini-budget, he expected that the government would not put the tax burden on the people and there would be no cut on the Public Sector Development Fund.

He said the government should allocate funds in the Public Sector Development Fund for the construction of the dams in the country.

“If three dams were constructed in the country, Pakistan’s economic situation could also be improved as the people would get the cheaper electricity,” he said.

Syed Khursheed Shah said the cost of the dam is Rs1,600 billion and dams could not be constructed through the donations and slogans.

“If the government is serious in construction of the dams, the amount should be allocated in the PSDP,” he said. To another question about the China Pakistan Economic Corridor, Syed Khursheed Shah said if the CPEC was frozen for one year, it would have a negative impact on the CPEC. “I did not think that the government could make such a blunder,” he said.