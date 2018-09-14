Give Rashford time to shine, insists Southgate

LONDON: England manager Gareth Southgate believes Marcus Rashford should be given time to flourish despite clamour for the Manchester United forward to be given more minutes at club level.

Rashford was one of few bright sparks for Southgate, scoring both England’s goals in a 2-1 defeat to Spain and 1-0 victory over Switzerland in past week.However, he has struggled to hold down a regular first-team place under Jose Mourinho at Old Trafford and will be suspended for United’s next three domestic games after being sent off at Burnley before the international break. Southgate, though, used the example of England captain Harry Kane and Cristiano Ronaldo to show that at just 20, Rashford has plenty of time on his side.