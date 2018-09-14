Watson hit with 27-game suspension

LOS ANGELES: Nashville Predators player Austin Watson has been hit with a 27-game suspension in connection with a misdemeanor domestic-assault case last June in a gas station parking lot.

The NHL’s disciplinary officials levelled the suspension on Wednesday against the 26-year-old American who had already pleaded no contest to a domestic assault charge involving his girlfriend.

The NHL Players’ Association said it would appeal the suspension. According to American police, Watson was seen arguing with his girlfriend in an vehicle in a gas station parking lot in Franklin, Tennessee. Police said the female had a some blood on her leg and scratches on her chest. Under Watson’s earlier court plea, his misdemeanor record can be expunged if he follows the terms of his three-month probation. Watson is entering the second year of a three-year, $3.3 million contract. The Predators said they had co-operated with the NHL during its investigation of the incident.