Lloris, Alli to miss Liverpool, Inter clashes

LONDON: Tottenham Hotspur suffered a double injury blow ahead of a key week with goalkeeper Hugo Lloris and midfielder Dele Alli ruled out for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Liverpool and a Champions League trip to Inter Milan on Tuesday.

France’s World Cup-winning captain Lloris is “expected to be out for several weeks” with a thigh injury according to the club, while manager Mauricio Pochettino is more hopeful Alli could return in time for the trip to Brighton on September 22. Lloris was on Monday fined Â£50,000 ($65,000) and handed a 20-month driving ban for drink-driving. He missed Spurs’ 2-1 defeat at Watford before the international break and France’s Nations League matches against Germany and the Netherlands. “He is going to do another scan to see how is evolution of his injury,” Pochettino told Sky Sports.