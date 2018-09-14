Broncos returns to ice after fatal crash

LOS ANGELES: The Humboldt Broncos made an emotional return to the ice on Wednesday night for their first junior hockey league game since a bus crash in April that killed 16 people.

There were very few dry eyes at the Elgar Peterson Arena as the Broncos lost 2-1 to the Nipawin Hawks on a night that paid tribute to the 10 players killed and 13 injured in the horrific bus-semi trailer collision on a rural Canadian highway. The Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League team was forced to rebuild their team from scratch.

There are just two survivors, Brayden Camrud and Derek Patter, on the current roster and they took part in a ceremonial faceoff on Wednesday. Joining them on the ice for the tributes was former goaltender Jacob Wassermann, who used a wheelchair, and seven other surviving players.

The devastating loss of life was keenly felt across Canada and elsewhere. National Hockey League teams in Canada and the US helped raise money and observed moments of silence before regular season games in tribute to the victims.