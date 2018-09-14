DC United keep playoff hopes alive

LOS ANGELES: Darren Mattocks scored the go-ahead goal and Luciano Acosta had two assists as shorthanded D.C. United kept their MLS postseason push alive with a 2-1 win over Minnesota United FC on Wednesday.

D.C. rallied from a one-goal deficit to pick up three important points and stay in the running for the Eastern Conference playoffs.Substitute Mattocks completed the comeback in front of a crowd of 16,100 at Audi Field by being in the right spot to tap in a low cross. Minnesota got on the board first early in the second half when Angelo Rodriguez scored his first goal in his fifth game. Ulises Segura levelled the score at 1-1 in the 65th minute, turning with the ball in the box and then slotting it home for his second goal of the season. D.C. was unable to field a full team due to international duties and several injuries. They got another scare in the second half when goalkeeper Bill Hamid appeared to suffer an injury. But he remained in the contest and held off Minnesota the rest of the way.