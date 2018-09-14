Fri September 14, 2018
AFP
September 14, 2018

Crunch time for Evergrande in Chinese Super League

SHANGHAI: Fabio Cannavaro’s Guangzhou Evergrande face a critical five days that could go a long way towards deciding who wins the Chinese Super League’s most closely contested title race in years.

The stakes could hardly be higher for the Italian World Cup winner, as failure to steer Evergrande to an eighth successive CSL crown would put his job under severe scrutiny after only a year in charge.

With a third of the season left, Beijing Guoan lead the CSL, two points clear of Shanghai SIPG and three ahead of Evergrande — and with a game in hand over both. Cannavaro’s side host the capital club on Friday knowing they could go top with victory, then travel to SIPG on Tuesday.

The title chase is too close to call but Evergrande have impetus after dragging themselves back into contention thanks largely to the July loan signings of Brazilian midfielders Paulinho, from Barcelona, and Anderson Talisca, from Benfica.

Evergrande needed a 91st-minute winner to defeat mid-table Shanghai Shenhua 2-1 in their last match and Cannavaro is pleading for home fans — so used to success, after dominating the CSL for the best part of a decade — to stay patient.

Cannavaro, Italy’s captain and defensive stalwart in their 2006 World Cup victory, will hope that his domestic players do not suffer a hangover from the international break.Three of his men started China’s drab 0-0 draw with Bahrain on Monday, a hugely disappointing result which sparked another bout of soul-searching about the under-achieving national side.

