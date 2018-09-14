Taylor, Ervine, Williams return to Zimbabwe squad

HARARE: Zimbabwe have received a massive boost ahead of their tours to South Africa and Bangladesh after Brendan Taylor, Craig Ervine and Sean Williams made themselves available for selection.

The trio has been named in the ODI squads for both the tours as well as the Test squad for the two-match series in Bangladesh. The trio alongside, Graeme Cremer and Sikandar Raza were not available for selection for the home tri-series in July this year and the five-match ODI series against Pakistan because of a pay dispute. Zimbabwe Cricket had not paid match fees to its players for almost a year at that point in time which led to a discord. But with the ICC working alongside ZC to bring back financial stability, the national team’s fortunes on the field are set to improve.

While Taylor, Ervine and Williams are back, Raza was not considered for selection after not being handed a contract. Cremer was not considered for selection after undergoing a knee surgery recently. Apart from these three big names, Zimbabwe have also been bolstered by the return of Solomon Mire and Kyle Jarvis, who have regained full fitness. Zimbabwe will first travel to South Africa for a three-match ODI series beginning on September 30 in Kimberley and that will be followed by a three-match T20I series. The players will then head to Bangladesh for a three-match ODI series and conclude the tour with two Tests. Hamilton Masakadza will continue to captain side in all three formats.

ODI Squad: Hamilton Masakadza (C), Solomon Mire, Craig Ervine, Brendan Taylor, Sean Williams, Peter Moor, Elton Chigumbura, Donald Tiripano, Kyle Jarvis, Brandon Mavuta, Richard Ngarava, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Wellington Masakadza, Ryan Murray, Tendai Chatara

T20I Squad: Hamilton Masakadza (C), Solomon Mire, Neville Madziva, Brendan Taylor, Sean Williams, Peter Moor, Elton Chigumbura, Tendai Chisoro, Kyle Jarvis, Brandon Mavuta, Christopher Mpofu, Chamu Chibhabha, Wellington Masakadza, Tarisai Musakanda, Tendai Chatara

For Bangladesh tour

ODI Squad: Hamilton Masakadza (C), Solomon Mire, Craig Ervine, Brendan Taylor, Sean Williams, Peter Moor, Elton Chigumbura, Donald Tiripano, Kyle Jarvis, Brandon Mavuta, Richard Ngarava, John Nyumbu, Wellington Masakadza, Tarisai Musakanda, Tendai Chatara, Cephas Zhuwao

Test Squad: Hamilton Masakadza (C), Brian Chari, Craig Ervine, Brendan Taylor, Sean Williams, Peter Moor, Regis Chakabva, Donald Tiripano, Kyle Jarvis, Brandon Mavuta, Richard Ngarava, John Nyumbu, Wellington Masakadza, Ryan Burl, Tendai Chatara.