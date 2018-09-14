Crescent Club in quarters

Our correspondent

LAHORE: Crescent Club has moved into the quarterfinals of 16th M Siddique Memorial Cricket Tournament when they beat Aligarh Club by 3 wickets at New Iteefaq Ground.

Scores: Aligarh Club 162 all out in 35.5 overs (Sherbaz 40, Kh Wasif 28, Ghulam Farid 34, Sohail Asghar 16, Ahsan Ali 19, Bilal Iqbal 5/25, Tabarak 2/23). Crescent Club 163/7 in 27.5 overs (Sadaqat Khan 24, Zaid Alam 18, M Luqman Mukhtar 77(no), Arif Rasheed 12, Ehsan 2/43).