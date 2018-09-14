CSA explores SABC partnership for new T20 league

CAPE TOWN: Cricket South Africa’s (CSA) latest corporate friend appears to the national broadcaster, the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC).

CSA’s relationship with former equity partner, SuperSport, is frosty, so the parties are talking seriously with a view to the SABC broadcasting most, if not all, of the 32 T20 matches (30 round-robin matches, a playoff and a final) CSA have scheduled for a yet-to-be-named tournament starting on November 9. With less than two months to go and much detail lacking, CSA are no longer flying by the seat of their pants, they’re flying by the seat of their boxer shorts.CSA might yet have a broadcaster, however. On the one hand, the logic behind CSA’s move toward free-to-air appears to be sound.