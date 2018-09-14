Fri September 14, 2018
Sports

REUTERS
September 14, 2018

Bayliss confirms nervous wait for Jennings ahead of SL tour

LONDON: England opener Keaton Jennings faces a nervous wait to know if he is part of their plans for next month’s tour of Sri Lanka but his ability on spinning wickets could work in his favour, coach Trevor Bayliss has said.

Jennings averaged just over 18 in their recent 4-1 series victory over India and has not scored a test century since his debut knock in Mumbai in 2016.”I’m sure he will be a bit nervous about which way it will go. He scored runs in India on spinning wickets and I’m sure that will be in his favour,” Bayliss told the British media.

“But he is a big boy, he knows runs on the board count as well. All of those points will have to be discussed and I can’t say at this stage or another whether he will go or not.“England, who will be without Alastair Cook after the 33-year-old retired as their most prolific scorer in tests, are expected to name their squad next week. England will play five one-dayers and a Twenty20 International in Sri Lanka before the three-Test series gets underway on November 6 at Galle.

