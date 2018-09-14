Nonu to play Super Rugby for Blues

WELLINGTON: All Blacks centurion Ma’a Nonu has ended his time in France and said Thursday he is returning to New Zealand to play Super Rugby for the Auckland Blues.

The 36-year-old has been playing for Toulon in the French Championship since being part of the 2015 World Cup-winning New Zealand side. The powerhouse midfielder has taken up a 12-month contract with the Blues, his third stint with club. “I have been playing rugby a long time. I’ve known first-hand the highs and the lows of a playing career on and off the field and I am looking forward to giving my best and proving that I can still play at this level,” he said.

The Blues finished second to last on the overall table this year, just ahead of Japan’s Sunwolves, and coach Tana Umaga believes Nonu’s experience will be influential in turning around their fortunes. The team’s end-of-year review “showed that our backline, while talented and exciting, lacked an experienced figure on a regular basis in the midfield due to injury,” Umaga said.