Fri September 14, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Begum Kulsoom Nawaz laid to rest in Lahore

Begum Kulsoom Nawaz laid to rest in Lahore
Turkish FM, COAS Bajwa discuss bilateral ties, regional security

Turkish FM, COAS Bajwa discuss bilateral ties, regional security
Sindh govt allows 15 years relaxation in age limit for jobs

Sindh govt allows 15 years relaxation in age limit for jobs
Sweden is no exception

Sweden is no exception
Government announces public holidays on 9th, 10th Muharram

Government announces public holidays on 9th, 10th Muharram
Admiral who blasted Trump steps down from Pentagon body

Admiral who blasted Trump steps down from Pentagon body
Modi become first Indian PM to address Dawoodi Bohra religious gathering

Modi become first Indian PM to address Dawoodi Bohra religious gathering

PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia next week: report

PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia next week: report

Nothing is impossible, PM Imran Khan tells bureaucrats

Nothing is impossible, PM Imran Khan tells bureaucrats
In shift, Pakistani giant Engro to bet big on rising middle class

In shift, Pakistani giant Engro to bet big on rising middle class

Sports

AFP
September 14, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Fleetwood tips Europe upset in Ryder Cup

HONG KONG: Tommy Fleetwood on Thursday said home advantage could help Europe upset the United States in this month’s Ryder Cup, insisting the hosts won’t be intimidated by the likes of Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson.

The Englishman said vociferous crowds and a familiar course at Le Golf National, near Paris, would boost Europe’s bid to regain the trophy after their drubbing at Hazeltine in 2016.

And Fleetwood, a Ryder Cup debutant who is playing his first season on America’s PGA Tour, said there would be little fear factor when it comes to facing Woods and Mickelson, who have 19 major titles between them. “Most of us guys on the European team play on the same tournaments against Phil and Tiger week in, week out at the moment,” Fleetwood told a teleconference after confirming his appearance at November’s Hong Kong Open.

“You can’t deny that they’re the best golfers ever and they always will be. But when you tee it up you’re just playing another golfer, it doesn’t matter who it is.” “It will help their team in an experience sense, because they’ve played so many Ryder Cups, but it will make no difference to us,” added the world number 12.

Woods and Mickelson headline a formidable American team which boasts three of this year’s four major victories and six of the world’s top 10.But Europe include newly crowned world number one Justin Rose, Open champion Francesco Molinari and an in-form Rory McIlroy, who has four majors to his name.

Paul Casey, last year’s Masters winner Sergio Garcia, Henrik Stenson and Ryder Cup specialist Ian Poulter were captain Thomas Bjorn’s four wildcard picks. “There’s been a lot of talk how good the American side is and there’s no doubt it, they’ve got an unbelievable team,” said Fleetwood, who was second at this year’s US Open and won the European Tour’s 2017 Race to Dubai. “But I think at the same time Europe has too. I honestly think it could be one of the best Ryder Cups ever... I fancy our chances, I really do.”

Fleetwood, one of the big names at the November 22-25 Hong Kong Open, also spoke in support of the city’s colonial-era Fanling course, which is under threat of development.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

ECP extends registration date for online overseas Pakistanis voters

ECP extends registration date for online overseas Pakistanis voters
Nafisa Shah continues to attack PTI's decision of turning PM House into university

Nafisa Shah continues to attack PTI's decision of turning PM House into university

#FixIt's Alamgir Khan nominated by PTI for Karachi's NA-243 seat in by-polls

#FixIt's Alamgir Khan nominated by PTI for Karachi's NA-243 seat in by-polls
NAB team raids cardiovascular diseases hospital in Karachi

NAB team raids cardiovascular diseases hospital in Karachi

Photos & Videos

Afghanistan´s Charlie Chaplin says he aims to make people smile, forget grief

Afghanistan´s Charlie Chaplin says he aims to make people smile, forget grief
FM Qureshi takes notice of Pak diplomat's 'inappropriate' activities in UK

FM Qureshi takes notice of Pak diplomat's 'inappropriate' activities in UK
Watch: Amitabh Bachchan asks question about PM Imran Khan in KBC

Watch: Amitabh Bachchan asks question about PM Imran Khan in KBC
Salman Khan in legal trouble again after upsetting Hindu sentiments

Salman Khan in legal trouble again after upsetting Hindu sentiments