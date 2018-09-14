NBP flatten Lahore Whites in One-day Cup

LAHORE: National Bank of Pakistan trampled Lahore Region Whites by 184 runs in the second round match of Quaid-i-Azam One-day Cup Cricket Tournament here at the LCCA ground on Thursday.

After having posted 295 for seven, NBP restricted Lahore for 111 in 29.5 overs. Batting first, NBP got scores from Rameez Raja 80 in 108 balls and help of six boundaries, Akbar-ur-Rehman 62 got in 60 balls with 3 fours and Kamran Ghulam unbeaten 61 in 46 balls with four fours and a six.

Danish Aziz contributed 47 runs. Qaiser Ashraf was the pick of bowlers with five wickets from Lahore attack. From Lahore, Nauman Anwar scored 31 and Imran Gohar 46. Lahore was dented by Bilal Asif and Kamran Ghulam with four and two wickets respectively.

Scores: NBP 295-7 in 50 overs (Rameez Raja 80, Akbar-ur-Rehman 62, Kamran Ghulam 61*, Danish Aziz 47, Qaiser Ashraf 5-54) Lahore Region White 111 all out in 29.5 overs (Nauman Anwar 31, Imran Gohar 46, Bilal Asif 4-24, Kamran Ghulam 2-20). Result: NBP won by 184 runs

Our Islamabad correspondent adds: Faizan Riaz’s ton (110) went in vain as KRL reached winning target against Islamabad in the last over with two wickets in hand in the National one-day cricket at the Diamond Ground Thursday.

Thanks to Faizan century, Islamabad hit up 290 for 5 in 50 overs. KRL reached the target in 50th over losing 8 wickets in the process. Faizan struck 11 fours during his 113-ball knock. He was supported well by Sarmad Bhatti (59) and Imad Wasim (56 not out). For KRL Sadaf Hussain picked up 3 for 35. Saif Badar (86), Azeem Ghuman (48) and Abdul Rehman (48) played well for KRL in successful run chase. Faizan Riaz (3-53) and Muhammad Nadeem (2-61) bowled well for Islamabad.

Scores: Islamabad Region 290-5 in 50 overs (Faizan Riaz 110, Sarmad Bhatti 59, Imad Wasim 56 not out, Rohail Nazir 42, Sadaf Hussain 3-35) KRL 296-8 in 49.3 overs (Saif Badar 86, Azeem Ghumman 48, Abdul Rehman Muzammil 48, Yasir Ali 34 not out, Faizan Riaz 3-53, M Nadeem 2-61). Result: KRL won by 2 wickets

At KRL Cricket Stadium Rawalpindi: Peshawar Region 208-9 in 50 overs (Ashfaq Ahmed 36, Ubaid Ullah 30, Abdul Rehman 2-28, Umer Gul 2-39) HBL 198 all out in 49 overs (Imran Farhat 58, Salman Afridi 54, M Ilyas 3-44, Imran Khan Jr. 2-40).Result: Peshawar Region won by 10 runs.

Abbottabad Cricket Stadium, Abbottabad: FATA Region 304-5 in 45 overs (Khushdil Shah 122 not out, Fazal-ur-Rehman 68, Asif Afridi 43*, M Imran 2-59). SNGPL 298-8 in 45 overs (Asad Shafiq 88, M Rizwan 85, Yasir Shah 37 not out, Khushdil Shah 3-49, Asif Afridi 2-51, Adnan Ghaus 2-54).Result: FATA Region won by 6 runs

At National Stadium Karachi: SSGCL 275-8 in 50 overs (Umer Amin 97, Adil Amin 59, Waleed Ahmed 2-35, Saif Ali Khan 2-40, Anwar Ali 2-55). Karachi Region Whites 216-6 in 50 overs (Anwar Ali 63, Faisal Iqbal 58 not out, Kashif Bhatti 4-37). Result: SSGCL won by 59 runs.

At Pindi Cricket Stadium Rawalpindi: ZTBL 251 all out in 49.1 overs (Shakeel Ansar 55, Raza Ali Dar 46, Aqib Javed 44, Mukhtar Ahmed 3-40, Kashif Ali 2-36, Asad Raza 2-36, Aamir Sohail 2-46). Rawalpindi Region 224 all out in 48.3 overs (Mukhtar Ahmed 47, Naved Malik 42, Munir-ur-Rehman 3-36, Imran Khan Sr. 3-39, M Umair 3-41).Result: ZTBL won by 27 runs

At Multan Cricket Stadium Multan: Wapda 313-5 in 50 overs (Bismillah Khan 78, Salman Butt 76, Ayaz Tasawar 67*, M Saad 48, Saddam Afridi 2-60). Multan Region 249 all out in 47 overs (Saif-ur-Rehman 72, Waqar Hussain 52, Husnain Bukhari 52, Sadaf Mehdi 3-41, Khalid Usman 2-33, Hassnain Shah 2-45). Result: Wapda won by 54 runs.

At Iqbal Stadium Faisalabad: Lahore Region Blues 180 all out in 38.2 overs (Hamza Nazar 32, Rizwan Hussain 30, M Irfan 4-44, Raza Hasan 3-36). PTV 181-3 in 34 overs (Saud Shakeel 82 not out, Ali Imran 45, M Rameez 2-32). Result: PTV won by 7 wickets.