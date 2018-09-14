Qadir stands by his words: Mani expresses confidence in Inzamam, Basit

LAHORE: PCB’s chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq on Thursday called on Chairman PCB Ehsan Mani.

In the meeting Inzamam-ul-Haq discussed the matter related to him and being highlighted in the media regarding his son’s non- selection in junior team.Chairman PCB later expressed his full confidence in Inzamam and junior selection committee chairman Basit Ali.

However, former Pakistan chief selector and leg spin great Abdul Qadir while talking to The News said he was greatly disappointed over the reaction of Basit Ali, chairman junior selection committee for taking a U-turn over his revelation of non-selection of Inzamamul Haq’s son in the junior team.

Qadir said added that Basit should have stood by his words as he (Basit) had revealed all that during a personal chat along with a journalist friend. Qadir was of the view that their common journalist friend should not have made matter public.