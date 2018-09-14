Pakistan to feature in Veterans Cricket WC

LAHORE: Pakistan Veterans over 50s cricket team will be participating in the inaugural Over 50s Veterans World Cup to be held in Sydney from November 21 till December 5.

This was disclosed in a press release by Fawad Ijaz Khan, Chairman Pakistan Veterans Cricket Association. Eight countries are participating in this Veterans World Cup. They are Pakistan, Australia, New Zealand, England, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Canada and Wales. Each Team will play 7 matches on single league Basis with Top Four Teams playing the Semi Finals and the Winners to play Final on December 5.

Pakistan Veterans Over 50s team was finalised in a meeting of the Board of Directors of Pakistan Veterans Cricket Association held simultaneously in Karachi and Lahore through Video Conference.

Former Test player Ijaz Ahmed was named as the captain and former ODI Player Ghulam Ali as vice captain. Team also includes two former ODI players Sajid Ali and Shahid Anwar. Former Test player Kabir Khan was named coach and CEO PVCA Ashiq Hussain Qureshi as manager and Amer Ilyas Butt assistant manager.

Full squad: Ijaz Ahmed (Captain), Ghulam Ali (v. captain), Shahid Anwar, Ghaffar Kazmi, Dastgir Butt, Babar Altaf Butt, Malik Amir Tauseef, Javed Hafeez, Imtiaz Tarar, Jaffar Qureshi, Asim Jah, Sagheer Abbas, Asif Hayat, Sajid Ali, Mazhar Hussain, Zafar Ali. Officials: CEO PVCA Ashiq Hussain Qureshi manager, Amer Ilyas Butt assistant manager and Kabir Khan, coach.