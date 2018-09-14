Pak-Aussie girls to play ODIs, T20s in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: Australia Women will play three ODIs and three T20Is against Pakistan in Malaysia as preparations for the ICC Women’s World T20 in West Indies, it was confirmed on Thursday.

The series will start in Kuala Lumpur on October 18 and will end on October 29. The series comes soon after Australia host New Zealand for three T20Is as they intensify their preparations for the all-important tournament.

The move comes after Najam Sethi, the former PCB chairman, had said that they are looking for alternative venues for Pakistan to play in. UAE has invariably served as “home” ground for Pakistan since international cricket was moved out of the territory following the militant attack on Sri Lanka’s team bus on their 2009 tour. It has also hosted most of the games in the two editions of Pakistan Super League thus far. However, Sharjah’s growing popularity as the first-choice destination for various new T20 leagues had left PCB with one less venue for internationals as well as the domestic league.

PCB was forced to pick Malaysia as the venue since the men’s team is playing Australia in Abu Dhabi and Dubai while the Afghan Premier League will be held in Sharjah in October. “I wasn’t sure how much cricket they played over there, but it’s a new challenge and a different environment so I’m looking forward to playing against Pakistan who are always improving,” Australia captain Meg Lanning told the Cricket Australia website.

Rachel Haynes, Lanning’s deputy, too was excited about the opportunity to play in Malaysia.