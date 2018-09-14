Fri September 14, 2018
Begum Kulsoom Nawaz laid to rest in Lahore

Turkish FM, COAS Bajwa discuss bilateral ties, regional security

Sindh govt allows 15 years relaxation in age limit for jobs

Sweden is no exception

Government announces public holidays on 9th, 10th Muharram

Admiral who blasted Trump steps down from Pentagon body

Modi become first Indian PM to address Dawoodi Bohra religious gathering

PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia next week: report

Nothing is impossible, PM Imran Khan tells bureaucrats

In shift, Pakistani giant Engro to bet big on rising middle class

World

AFP
September 14, 2018

European court raps Britain over mass surveillance

STRASBOURG, France: Europe’s top rights court ruled Thursday that Britain’s programme of mass surveillance, revealed by whistleblower Edward Snowden as part of his sensational leaks on US spying, violated its citizens’ basic rights.

Ruling on a case brought by a group of journalists and NGOs, the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg, France, said the surveillance was a violation of the right to privacy and freedom of information enshrined in the European Convention on Human Rights.

The court noted that national governments enjoy “wide discretion” in deciding what type of surveillance is necessary to protect national security and that the mere existence of a programme “did not in and of itself violate the convention”

But it said the “interference” needed to be limited to what is “necessary in a democratic society”.

It ruled that the mass sweep for information by Britain’s GCHQ intelligence agency violated Article 8 of the convention relating to privacy because there was “insufficient oversight” of the programme.

The court said the way in which the GCHQ selected internet providers for intercepting data, then filtered the messages and selected which data to examine lacked oversight.It also ruled that the regime covering how the spy agency obtained data from internet and phone companies was “not in accordance with the law”.

And in a further victory for the 16 complainants the court ruled that the programme provided “insufficient safeguards in respect of confidential journalistic material”, violating Article 10 on the convention dealing with freedom of expression and information.

But it dismissed claims that Britain further violated the privacy of those on whom it snooped by sharing intelligence with foreign governments.“The regime for sharing intelligence with foreign governments did not violate either Article 8 or Article 10,” it said.

Liberty, a human rights group which was part of the case, hailed the ruling as a “major victory for the rights and freedom of people in the UK.” “It shows that there is — and should be — a limit to the extent that states can spy on their citizens,” Liberty’s lawyer Megan Goulding said in a statement.

