Fri September 14, 2018
Kulsoom Nawaz's funeral: Body brought at Jati Umra

Sewer damaged by BRT not repaired after two months
Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
September 14, 2018

Sewer damaged by BRT not repaired after two months

PESHAWAR: The residents continued to suffer as a sewerage line damaged due to the development work on the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) in Hayatabad couldn’t be repaired even after over two months.

The BRT workers had damaged the sewerage line near Bagh-e-Naran in Phase-II in Hayatabad, which resulted in the accumulation of the sewerage water in the area and Phase-III chowk.

The foul smell emanating from has made breathing for the people living in this and phase-III difficult.

The BRT crew damaged the sewerage line while digging the site for construction of an elevated crossing.

The elevated crossings of BRT are being developed from Tatara Park in Phase-IV to the Qurtuba University of Science and Information Technology in Phase-III in Hayatabad.

Amjad Amin, a resident of Phase-III, said that the sewerage water was accumulated in the Phase-III Chowk, spreading stench all around.

“The sewerage water is flowing into the nearby seasonal stream and the bad smell has been troubling the residents for the last two months,” said Amjad Amin.

He said they had brought the issue into the notice of the Peshawar Development Authority (PDA), but no action was taken to repair the damaged sewerage line.

When contacted, Director General (DG) Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) Israrul Haq said that he had directed the staff concerned to get the damaged sewerage line repaired.

Comments

