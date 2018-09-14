Town-III Council okays Rs1.336b budget

PESHAWAR: The Town-III Council on Thursday passed Rs1.336 billion budget for the fiscal year 2018-19.

The Town-III Council held the meeting with Convener Abdul Wahab in the chair. Nazim Muhammad Ali Arbab presented the budget.

The town council earmarked Rs301 million for development and Rs964 million for non-development expenditure.

Town Nazim Muhammad Ali Arbab told the council said that the town had Rs648 million in its account while Rs187.4 million revenue was expected.

He said the town would collect Rs148 million from property tax, Rs174.7 million from octroi tax and Rs178.4 million from the Provincial Finance Commission Award. The nazim said that Rs5 million had been allocated for cleanliness of the rural areas of Town-III.