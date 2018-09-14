TNFJ wants Azadari Cell set up

PESHAWAR: Tehrik-e-Nifaz-Fiqah-e Jaffria (TNFJ) leader and convener of the provincial Muharram Committee Allama Malik Ijlal Haider on Thursday said that the administration had barred different imambargahs in the city from holding majalis.

Speaking at a press conference in the Peshawar Press Club, he said that they rejected the step and disowned the committee that had held a meeting with the district administration.

The TNFJ leader asked the government to deploy army instead of police in the city during Muharram.

He said the administration had devised the Muharram plan with its hand-picked people. Malik Ijlal Haider alleged that the administration had launched a crackdown against those who were holding majalis in their homes.

He asked the government to constitute the Muharram Azadari Cell and direct the administrations to cooperate with the mourners.