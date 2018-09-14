USAID funds small scale projects

Islamabad : The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Thursday approved grants to fund 11 small-scale projects for socioeconomic uplift of the people in five priority sectors in different parts of the country.

Under its Ambassador’s Fund Grant Programme (AFGP), the USAID launched its new funding cycle at an event to recognize first 11 grantees of the Program aimed at improving people’s lives in social entrepreneurship, disaster preparedness, empowerment of vulnerable population and developing small scale energy solutions.

The AFGP is a five-year (2017-2022) initiative of the USAID managed by the Trust for Democratic Education and Accountability (TDEA) with an aim to improve the economic and social conditions of the people of Pakistan.

Addressing the ceremony, Chief Executive Officer of TDEA Shahid Fiaz said the five-year programme was committed to ensure the people’s betterment in any of the four provinces, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

He said initially, 11 proposals have been accepted who would be contributing to their respective communities in multiple fields.

US Chargé d’affaires John Hoover, in his remarks, said AFGP was one of the largest programmes being run in more than 100 countries. He said though the US had also been supporting a lot of large scale projects in Pakistan, the provision of smaller scale grants was also vital.