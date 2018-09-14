Health official summoned in transgender case

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Thursday sought personal appearance of additional secretary health on a petition seeking direction to reserve separate wards and rooms in OPDs for transgender in all public hospitals of the province. The court issued this order on the petition moved by advocate Ishtiaq Chaudhry. The petitioner argued that transgender are being denied medical facilities in public hospitals. He pointed out that at least one million transgender lived in Punjab but the government had failed to protect their fundamental rights of medical care. He said the Supreme Court had already issued an order to reserve a separate ward and room in OPD for transgender in public hospitals, however, the same had not been complied with so far.