Four-tier security in sensitive districts: IG

LAHORE: Inspector General of Police, Punjab, Muhammad Tahir has said that four tier security would be provided to Majalis and processions in sensitive districts by utilising all the available resources to maintain a peaceful environment in Muharram-ul-Harram.

He said modern technology would be used for security purpose and monitoring would be done through CCTV cameras. He said special control rooms should be set up for monitoring of security arrangements in all districts on Youm-e-Ashura. He directed the RPOs and DPOs to supervise security plan of main processions and Majalis themselves, and visit the field personally to examine the security arrangements. He directed that search, sweep, combing and intelligence-based operations be conducted in the vicinity of processions.

The IG expressed these views while addressing all the RPOs, CPOs and DPOs via video link conference held at Central Police All the RPOs and DPOs briefed the IG on the security plan for Muharram. In the session, the IG was informed that in all the districts of Punjab, more than one 140,000 officers and officials would perform security duty in 7,763 Shia Masajid, Imambarghas and other sensitive places of worship.

A total of 139,402 officers and officials will perform security duty for 36,638 Majalis which would be held during Ashura-e-Muharram.