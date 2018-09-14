Transfers

LAHORE : The Punjab government on Thursday issued a notification regarding transfers and postings of the following officers.

Punjab Revenue Authority Chairman Dr Raheel Ahmed Siddiqui has replaced Khuram Agha, Punjab secretary to chief minister, who has been directed to report to the Establishment Division, Islamabad. Sikandar Zulqarnain (awaiting posting) has been posted as Data Darbar Lahore Zonal Administrator vice Tanvir Ahmed Warraich who has been made officer on special duty.