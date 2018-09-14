Acid attacks flayed

By Our correspondent

LAHORE: An NGO has condemned the growing incidents of throwing acid on innocent citizens, including women and children in the provincial capital.

In a statement here Thursday, Bricks Foundation for the Nation chairperson Eama John demanded the government and the law enforcing agencies find the culprits and bring them to the task without any delay and make them and example so that no other criminal can think about such inhuman activities in the future.