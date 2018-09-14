Seven hurt in Greek island beach rockslide

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ATHENS: Seven people including a family of Czech tourists were injured on Thursday following a rockslide at Navagio beach on the island of Zante, one of Greece´s most popular travel destinations, officials said.
A government statement said a 34-year-old Czech woman had been hospitalised with a fractured vertebra, while her husband and two children sustained light injuries. Another three people were discharged after medical tests, the government said.
A video shot by an onlooker showed a huge slab of rock sliding off the 200-metre cliff face above Navagio beach and crashing onto the sand, narrowly missing two people below. "There was a rumble and a rock fell, followed by a larger rock and then another. They whipped up a whirlpool that overturned three boats," a witness told state agency ANA.
Authorities evacuated and shut down access to the beach, which can only by reached by boat, as a precaution. Hundreds of people were on the beach at the time, including children.
Navagio is one of Greece´s most popular beaches, taking its name from the remains of a cargo ship that was wrecked there nearly 40 years ago. The site is also favoured by bungee jumpers and other extreme sports enthusiasts.
