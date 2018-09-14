US to reconsider asylum for immigrant families

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump´s administration has agreed to reconsider the asylum claims of some 1,000 immigrant parents and children who were separated at the US border as part of a deal to settle lawsuits over his "zero-tolerance" immigration policy. The settlement, detailed in court documents late on Wednesday, represented a victory for rights groups that challenged Trump´s contentious family separation policy that was aimed at deterring illegal immigration.
If approved by US District Judge Dana Sabraw in San Diego, immigrant parents and their children will get a second chance to apply for asylum even if US authorities previously rejected their claims that they faced a "credible fear of persecution or torture" if sent back to their home countries.
WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump´s administration has agreed to reconsider the asylum claims of some 1,000 immigrant parents and children who were separated at the US border as part of a deal to settle lawsuits over his "zero-tolerance" immigration policy. The settlement, detailed in court documents late on Wednesday, represented a victory for rights groups that challenged Trump´s contentious family separation policy that was aimed at deterring illegal immigration.
If approved by US District Judge Dana Sabraw in San Diego, immigrant parents and their children will get a second chance to apply for asylum even if US authorities previously rejected their claims that they faced a "credible fear of persecution or torture" if sent back to their home countries.
Comments