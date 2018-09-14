US to reconsider asylum for immigrant families

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump´s administration has agreed to reconsider the asylum claims of some 1,000 immigrant parents and children who were separated at the US border as part of a deal to settle lawsuits over his "zero-tolerance" immigration policy. The settlement, detailed in court documents late on Wednesday, represented a victory for rights groups that challenged Trump´s contentious family separation policy that was aimed at deterring illegal immigration.

If approved by US District Judge Dana Sabraw in San Diego, immigrant parents and their children will get a second chance to apply for asylum even if US authorities previously rejected their claims that they faced a "credible fear of persecution or torture" if sent back to their home countries.