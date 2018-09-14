Fri September 14, 2018
Kulsoom Nawaz's funeral: Body brought at Jati Umra

PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia next week: report

Farooq Sattar quits MQM-P Rabita body

Admiral who blasted Trump steps down from Pentagon body

Emotional tribute to 'mother of democracy' Kulsoom Nawaz at London funeral

PAF chief honoured with top Turkish military award

Indo-US joint statement ‘inconsistent with diplomatic norms’

Canadian PM says he wants a good NAFTA deal as soon as possible

PSO pays Rs8.45 bn as demurrages in five years

Ryanair cabin crew in five countries to strike on Sept 28

AFP
September 14, 2018

Gunman kills five people in California, then himself

LOS ANGELES: A man went on a shooting rampage in California on Wednesday, killing five people including his wife, before taking his own life.

The shooting at multiple locations in Bakersfield in central California was possibly "a domestic violence incident," said Lieutenant Mark King of the Kern County sheriff´s office.

Police received their first call at 5:19 pm before responding to the first location, a trucking company, where the rampage began. Three people were killed there and the shooter, armed with a large caliber hand gun, fled.

Sheriff Donny Youngblood told reporters that the suspect first shot a man at the trucking company and then killed his own wife. He chased a person who had witnessed the shooting and killed that person, too.

He then fled and shot a couple at a house. Police then received a call from a woman who said she had been carjacked, King told AFP. Officers gave chase and the suspect pulled into a business, got out of the car and shot himself, he said.

King said police were investigating five scenes and interviewing some 30 witnesses to determine what triggered the rampage. The names of the victims have not been released, but they were all from the Bakersfield area, located some 90 miles north of Los Angeles, King said.

"We don´t believe anyone else was involved and the only suspect was accounted for," he said. Youngblood said the officer who confronted the suspect after the carjacking wore a body camera, but the footage has not been released.

"Obviously, these are not random shootings," said Youngblood, while denouncing the fact that such mass shooting were "the new normal". It was the latest chapter of America´s epidemic of gun violence.

Americans make up only four percent of the global population but they own 40 percent of the world´s firearms, according to a recent study published by the Graduate Institute of International and Development Studies in Geneva.

