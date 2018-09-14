Fri September 14, 2018
World

AFP
September 14, 2018

Spanish MPs approve exhumation of dictator Franco

MADRID: Spanish lawmakers on Thursday approved a decree by the Socialist government authorising the exhumation of late dictator Francisco Franco.

The sensitive decision to move Franco´s remains from his vast mausoleum near Madrid was approved by a vote of 172 in favour, two against and 164 abstentions.

Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, who came to power in June, has made removing Franco´s remains from the monument in the Valle de los Caidos (Valley of the Fallen) near Madrid one of his priorities.

"Justice. Memory. Dignity. Today Spain takes a historic step... today our democracy has become better," Sanchez wrote on Twitter.

General Franco, who ruled Spain with an iron fist from the end of the 1936-39 civil war until his death in 1975, is buried in an imposing basilica carved into a mountain-face just 50-km outside of Madrid.

Built by Franco´s regime between 1940 and 1959 -- in part by the forced labour of political prisoners -- the monument holds the remains of around 37,000 dead from both sides of the civil war, which was triggered by Franco´s rebellion against an elected Republican government.

In parliament on Thursday, Deputy Prime Minister Carmen Calvo called for the end of the "extraordinary anomaly" of having a former dictator "exalted" in a state mausoleum.

