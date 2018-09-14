Poor start for Pakistan’s skeet shooters in South Korea

KARACHI: Pakistan’s shooters performed badly on the opening day of the skeet competitions at the 52nd ISSF World Championship being held in Changwon, South Korea.

Khurrum Inam scored 68 points (23, 22, 23) to claim 87th position on Thursday while Usman Chand scored 65 points (22, 21, 22) to finish 105th in the qualification round of individual category.Meanwhile, Abdul Sattar Satti scored 63 points (19, 23, 21) to finish at 109th spot in the individual category. In Team event, Pakistan stood last with 196 points. Khurrum managed 68 points, Usman scored 65 points while Abdul Sattar finished with 63 points.