Fri September 14, 2018
Kulsoom Nawaz's funeral: Body brought at Jati Umra

PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia next week: report

Farooq Sattar quits MQM-P Rabita body

Admiral who blasted Trump steps down from Pentagon body

Emotional tribute to 'mother of democracy' Kulsoom Nawaz at London funeral

PAF chief honoured with top Turkish military award

Indo-US joint statement 'inconsistent with diplomatic norms'

Canadian PM says he wants a good NAFTA deal as soon as possible

PSO pays Rs8.45 bn as demurrages in five years

Ryanair cabin crew in five countries to strike on Sept 28

REUTERS
September 14, 2018

Russia’s Cheryshev cleared by anti-doping agency

BARCELONA: Spain’s anti-doping agency has closed its investigation into Russia and Valencia winger Denis Cheryshev, who fell under suspicion after his father Dmitri told Russian media that his son had taken an injection containing “growth hormone” to treat an injury.

“The AEPSAD has closed the investigation, the decision has been communicated to the player, the Russian anti-doping agency and the World Anti Doping Agency (WADA),” a spokesman for the Spanish Agency for Health Protection in Sport, which is responsible for the fight against doping, told Reuters.

Cheryshev, who scored four goals in Russia’s surprise run to the World Cup quarter-finals, has denied ever taking a banned substance.“I have never used any prohibited substances and you don’t even have to think twice about it,” he said during the World Cup.

The player shared a letter from the AEPSAD on his official Twitter account on Thursday which stated the case had been closed after “no signs of irregular conduct were found”.The investigation stemmed from an interview which Dmitri Cheryshev gave to Russian publication Sport Weekend during the World Cup, in which he was quoted saying his son had received an injection containing “growth hormone” in the run-up to the June 14 - July 15 tournament to treat an injury.

The Russian Football Union (RFU) said at the time that the treatment the player received had been a platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injection which is legal and said the journalist had incorrectly interpreted Dmitri Cheryshev’s words.

