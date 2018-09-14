Fri September 14, 2018
Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
September 14, 2018

Valika wants Asif to win ongoing tourney

KARACHI: The Chairman of the Pakistan Billiards & Snooker Association (PBSA) Ali Asghar Valika has said he wants Mohammad Asif to win the title of the ongoing Jubilee Insurance Ranking Snooker Championship which would enable him to participate in the IBSF World Snooker to be held in Myanmar later this year.

With the PBSA having decided to send the top two cueists in the national ranking chart, to be issued after this event, for the World Championship, Valika said it was in Pakistan’s interest to have Asif in the team.

“Asif is currently the top ranked cueist of the country as well as the defending champion in the ongoing tourney. He may make it to the World Championship by securing a place in the semi-finals, but it would be an icing on the cake if he retained the title,” the PBSA chairman remarked while talking to ‘The News’ here on Thursday.

“Asif, who is only 36, stands a very good chance of capturing the world title for the second time. He did it in style in 2012 and there’s no reason why he can’t do it again. He seems to be in possession of all the ingredients of becoming the world champion once more,” Valika, who headed the PBSA with distinction for a couple of decades, reckoned.

“During the last six years he has had his share of ups and downs but as they say form is temporary and class is permanent. He has come close to winning the World Championship a second time in the past as well but he has looked in the form of his life which makes me believe that he could do it this time,” he added.

“It’s a blessing to have a crop of youngsters seriously challenging Asif in the national tournaments but personally I feel that he among all our present day cueists stands the best chance of bringing home the world crown,” the PBSA chairman said.

