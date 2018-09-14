Fri September 14, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Kulsoom Nawaz's funeral: Body brought at Jati Umra

Kulsoom Nawaz's funeral: Body brought at Jati Umra
PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia next week: report

PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia next week: report

Farooq Sattar quits MQM-P Rabita body

Farooq Sattar quits MQM-P Rabita body
Admiral who blasted Trump steps down from Pentagon body

Admiral who blasted Trump steps down from Pentagon body
Emotional tribute to 'mother of democracy' Kulsoom Nawaz at London funeral

Emotional tribute to 'mother of democracy' Kulsoom Nawaz at London funeral
PAF chief honoured with top Turkish military award

PAF chief honoured with top Turkish military award
Indo-US joint statement ‘inconsistent with diplomatic norms’

Indo-US joint statement ‘inconsistent with diplomatic norms’
Canadian PM says he wants a good NAFTA deal as soon as possible

Canadian PM says he wants a good NAFTA deal as soon as possible
PSO pays Rs8.45 bn as demurrages in five years

PSO pays Rs8.45 bn as demurrages in five years
Ryanair cabin crew in five countries to strike on Sept 28

Ryanair cabin crew in five countries to strike on Sept 28

Sports

AFP
September 14, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Chinese farmers swap sheep for skis ahead of Olympics

BEIJING: It may be hot outside but that doesn’t stop doctors and former shepherds on skis snowploughing on giant white treadmills on the outskirts of Beijing — part of the battalions of workers learning the sport ahead of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

China is scrambling to build enthusiasm for winter sports ahead of the Games with an ambitious goal to increase the number of fans tenfold, to 300 million, by 2022.The doctors, nurses and former sheep farmers are part of this mammoth effort, training for several days a week over the past year to make the cut as volunteers and workers during the Games.

The training continued through the searing summer in Yanqing district on the outskirts of Beijing, which will host several events in 2022, including Alpine skiing, bobsledding, skeleton and luge.

Amid balmy temperatures outside, the students stood on skis on two inclined treadmills that were sprayed with water inside a gymnasium.Lang Enge and his team of 25 farmers and shepherds practised their moves to be able to do “whatever the government arranges for us”, such as cable car maintenance work, snow gear repair and operating artificial snow machines.

“Almost all farmers sold their sheep in our village, there are no shepherds now in Yanqing,” says Lang, 29.The sheepherders decided to sell their flocks after the local government told them they could keep them but could no longer take them to the mountains due to overgrazing.

Lang sold his 300 sheep and decided to focus on skiing instead.The local government finances all the training, promising jobs related to the Winter Olympics. Lang and his friends hope that by learning to ski, they can land permanent jobs in ski resorts after the Olympics.

In the meantime, Lang is working as a temporary traffic and public security employee for the local government. He said other farmers are working as taxi drivers, factory workers or car salesmen.

Doctors and nurses are also training at the same gym, but for a different challenge: working as medical volunteers who can rush down a slope to help an injured athlete.“It’s a challenge for me. I hope to have more time to do my best,” said Jiang Wei, 30, a nurse at the local hospital, before jumping into the skiing simulator, wearing elbow and knee pads and a helmet, as an instructor gave her advice.

The farmers appeared more confident on the slope simulator, slowly slaloming on the moving carpet while the doctors and nurses were still grabbing onto a security pole at the bottom of the treadmill.

“I think the people I trained will be suitable for these jobs,” said E Yinchun, one of the trainers.China is not the first country to train medical staff to ski for the Olympic Games, where athletes can get injured by attempting risky jumps and making high-speed turns.

But for the farmers in Yanqing, this was a once-in-a-lifetime chance for a better-paying job.Lang and his team have left the countryside for good and now they are working for the district office while they prepare for the big event in February 2022.What will happen after the Games is still uncertain.Especially, he said, now that “there are no sheep farmers in town”.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Roshni Rides lights the way for women in Karachi

Roshni Rides lights the way for women in Karachi
Mani backs Inzamam, Basit over Qadir's claims

Mani backs Inzamam, Basit over Qadir's claims
Can sign a film with Shah Rukh Khan whenever I want: Meera

Can sign a film with Shah Rukh Khan whenever I want: Meera

Hamza Ali Abbasi slammed for 'insensitive reaction' on Kulsoom Nawaz death

Hamza Ali Abbasi slammed for 'insensitive reaction' on Kulsoom Nawaz death

Photos & Videos

FM Qureshi takes notice of Pak diplomat's 'inappropriate' activities in UK

FM Qureshi takes notice of Pak diplomat's 'inappropriate' activities in UK
Cricket captain Sarfraz wishes football team facing India in SAFF semi-final

Cricket captain Sarfraz wishes football team facing India in SAFF semi-final
Salman Khan in legal trouble again after upsetting Hindu sentiments

Salman Khan in legal trouble again after upsetting Hindu sentiments

Is Taimur Ali Khan getting a sibling soon?

Is Taimur Ali Khan getting a sibling soon?