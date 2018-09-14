Taylor, Williams return to Zimbabwe squad for SA, BD tours

HARARE: Brendan Taylor, Craig Ervine and Sean Williams made their return as Zimbabwe named strong squads on Thursday for the limited-overs internationals against South Africa and One-day Internationals and Tests in Bangladesh

Zimbabwe are set to play three ODIs and as many Twenty20 Internationals against South Africa in September-October, before they proceed to Bangladesh to play three ODIs and two Tests in October-November.

In addition to Taylor, Ervine and Williams, all of whom last played for Zimbabwe in the ICC World Cup Qualifier 2018, returning, Kyle Jarvis and Solomon Mire are also fit.Mire had suffered a gluteal tear while Jarvis had fractured his right thumb.

Along with Peter Moor, Tendai Chatara, Donald Tiripano and Wellington Masakadza, the young quartet of Brandon Mavuta, Richard Ngarava, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe and Ryan Murray, and the experienced Elton Chigumbura complete the 15-man squad for the South Africa games, to be led by Hamilton Masakadza.

Malcolm Waller, Brian Chari, Chamu Chibhabha, Tendai Chisoro and Tarisai Musakanda all find themselves out of the ODI squad. Barring Waller, they were also part of Zimbabwe’s squad for the Pakistan series at home, which the hosts lost 5-0. However, they find their names in the T20I squad.

Fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani, who has taken an indefinite break from international cricket, and Sikandar Raza, who was not given a contract, are the ones missing.For the Bangladesh ODIs, John Nyumbu and Musakanda come in as Murray and Kamunhukamwe go out, while Cephas Zhuwao also joins the side.For the Tests, Zimbabwe have included Chari and Regis Chakabva.