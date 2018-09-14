Fri September 14, 2018
September 14, 2018

Al-Azizia reference

Order to seal Volume 10 was verbal: Wajid

By Obaid Abrar Khan

ISLAMABAD: The former prime minister, Mian Nawaz Sharif, on Thursday got exemption from appearing in the Al-Azizia reference against him in the Accountability Court as he is in Lahore on parole for his wife Begum Kusloom’s funeral.

During cross examination of the JIT head Wajid Zia, Khawaja Harris asked whether volume 10 of the JIT report was sealed when it was submitted to the Supreme Court.

Wajid Zia said volume 10 was sealed on a verbal order and five copies were submitted to the top court. Harris questioned, “Did the investigation team have a copy of the sealed volume. Zia clarified, no, the investigation team did not keep a sealed copy.

Nawaz’s counsel Khawaja Harris submitted a request to the court for his client’s exemption from appearance which the court accepted. The former premier is currently in Lahore on parole for his the funeral of his wife. The court adjourned the hearing of the case till September 17. On July 6, after four extensions in the original six-month deadline to conclude all the three cases, the court announced its verdict in the Avenfield reference. Nawaz and his sons, Hussain and Hasan, are accused in all the three references whereas Maryam and Safdar were accused in the Avenfield reference only.

On July 10, the Supreme Court granted another six-week extension for Accountability Court-I Judge Mohammad Bashir to conclude the remaining corruption references against Nawaz and former finance minister Ishaq Dar.

