Farooq Sattar quits MQM-P Rabita body

KARACHI: The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan, leader, Dr Farooq Sattar, on Thursday resigned from the party’s top decision making Rabita Committee. "I have tendered my resignation due to personal reasons," Sattar told journalists.



The development has come in the backdrop of Sattar’s confirmation that he is consulting with his close friends over

an offer from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to join the party.